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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 07-30
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10 views • July 30, 2021
The left thinks of themselves as god and we cannot get along without them. Nothing my friends, could be farther from the truth, because the democrats cannot give you anything, until they take it from you in the first place. God is who we should be looking to for help.
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