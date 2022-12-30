Dr. Masataka Nagao: "Abnormal temperatures in autopsies. Investigation of vaccine inflammation"

Professor Masataka Nagao of Hiroshima University in Japan, is a medical specialist in forensic medicine.
"The vaccines caused abnormalities in the immune system and intense inflammation, resulting in unusually high body temperatures of the dead vaccine victims."
Source: https://www.newswars.com/japanese-researchers-investigate-link-between-covid-jabs-and-deaths-severe-adverse-reactions/
----------------
Follow Nioland's videos on the channels:
1. On RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/NIOLAND
2. On BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nioland/
3. On ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@NIOLAND
4. On BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/NIOLAND
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.