Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is caused by vaccines, notes Paul Thomas, MD

“Almost all of the SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) — 97% or 98% — happens the week AFTER a vaccine,” Paul Thomas, MD tells Steve Kirsch. “SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) is NOT happening a week BEFORE a vaccine.” “Now we have Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) [ people dropping dead suddenly and unexpectedly from the COVID-19 vaccines ].”
The full interview, that was posted on Nov 9, 2022, is posted here: https://rumble.com/v1t0608-the-elephant-in-the-room-vaccine-vs.-covid-fatality-data-breakdown-with-ste.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
