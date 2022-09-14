Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Uvalde Mass Shooting Timeline Reveals How Another Person Was Involved TX DPS Confirms!
30 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Irreversible Error: Uvalde Mass Shooting Exposure Bombshell! They failed to mention: Rethink everything: Reality Check. Now there were two irreversible errors. He discusses what we need to know about the Texas Uvalde Mass Shooting. There was a second person involved. He goes through the maps to show what happened so we can follow along with the story. Mirror

Keywords
reality checkuvalde mass shootingtwo people

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket