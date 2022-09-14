Uvalde Mass Shooting Timeline Reveals How Another Person Was Involved TX DPS Confirms!

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Irreversible Error: Uvalde Mass Shooting Exposure Bombshell! They failed to mention: Rethink everything: Reality Check. Now there were two irreversible errors. He discusses what we need to know about the Texas Uvalde Mass Shooting. There was a second person involved. He goes through the maps to show what happened so we can follow along with the story. Mirror