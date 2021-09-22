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Police in Australia Turn Violent Against Protesters
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171 views • September 22, 2021
In a surprising, horrible turn of events, police in Australia have turned violent against those protesting for their freedom from the government mandates. I do not know what they were using for ammunition but have heard it was some sort of projectile. Many videos have surfaced showing citizens running away but being shot in the back, supposedly this violent action is to serve the public welfare that must be vaccinated.
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