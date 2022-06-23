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Inner Child Inspiration, Faerie and Elven Light Language By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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22 views • June 23, 2022

Yay! Let's play!✨ It's fun time and inner child expression in this inspirational video. I'll talk a bit about the inner child, how this precious energy gets squashed by life, and how to revive your inner child's playtime! Get ready to interact and sprinkle some faerie dust into your life....as I'm transmitting a fun and sparkle-filled Light Language Activation from the Faeries and Elven that is geared towards sparking your inner light once again. I'll also pick some cards from my Magical Dimensions Oracle, and you'll get inspired from my art creation titled, "Magical Faerie Pools" which is the perfect compliment for this specific activation. Enjoy...and more to come! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 🎴 PREORDER THE NEW CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECK: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ce... ✨PRIVATE SESSIONS: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS: 🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar https://www.lightstarcreations.com/tr... 🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar https://www.lightstarcreations.com/44... 🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/ DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... VIDEO PLATFORMS: 📺 (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... 📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... 📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations 📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 📺 (FLOTE) https://flote.app/user/lightstarcreat... 🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcr... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com 🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or...

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