https://gettr.com/post/p26k37k98ac
2023.01.27 From yesterday's 10-minute video, there have been many Himalaya Pay App downloads. Promote Hpay, fellow fighters. The initial release of the fiat currency rewards feature, as shown on Gettr Studio yesterday, was successful; however, it requires some time to develop.
从昨天那个小视频到现在，看看有多少Hpay下载。战友们，推广Hpay。昨天是初试Studio，法币打赏成功，但是还需要一些时间。
