Globalist puppet Gordon Brown, giddily anticipates the arrival of Klaus Schwab's 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' (2015)

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in 2015, globalist puppet and former Prime Minister of the UK, Gordon Brown, giddily anticipates the arrival of Klaus Schwab's 'Fourth Industrial Revolution':
"It's going to lead to job destruction, so we've got to think about the jobs of the future and how we create them... It's going to force governments to change their minds about how they operate."
Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.