Globalist puppet Gordon Brown, giddily anticipates the arrival of Klaus Schwab's 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' (2015)
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago |
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in 2015, globalist puppet and former Prime Minister of the UK, Gordon Brown, giddily anticipates the arrival of Klaus Schwab's 'Fourth Industrial Revolution':

"It's going to lead to job destruction, so we've got to think about the jobs of the future and how we create them... It's going to force governments to change their minds about how they operate."

Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media

Keywords
wefgordon brownklaus schwab4th industrial revolution

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
