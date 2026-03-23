How to Work Towards 12% Body Fat from Any Starting Point

In this video, we discuss a practical and sustainable approach to reducing body fat and working towards around 12% body fat.

This guide is suitable for beginners as well as those starting from different fitness levels. The focus is on consistency, balanced nutrition, and simple daily habits.

👉 In this video:

Basic fat loss principles

Diet and calorie control

Simple workout and activity tips

Common mistakes to avoid

This content is for educational purposes only. Results may vary depending on individual lifestyle, consistency, and health conditions.

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