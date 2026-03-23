How to Work Towards 12% Body Fat from Any Starting Point

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In this video, we discuss a practical and sustainable approach to reducing body fat and working towards around 12% body fat.
This guide is suitable for beginners as well as those starting from different fitness levels. The focus is on consistency, balanced nutrition, and simple daily habits.
👉 In this video:
- Basic fat loss principles
- Diet and calorie control
- Simple workout and activity tips
- Common mistakes to avoid
This content is for educational purposes only. Results may vary depending on individual lifestyle, consistency, and health conditions.
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