Redpill: Where's [Fauxi]?

* Spoiler: we’ve been seeing a Fauci body double or CGI/hologram for a while.

* He’s long gone — i.e. already tribunaled and processed for crimes against humanity as well as country.

* He has either shuffled off the earth plane or is resting uncomfortably at the spa.

* Daily porcupine enemas would be a nice touch.

* Sandflies too.

* Bonus redpill: starting at 2:05, check out the side-by-side of Big Gretch and its replacement.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 March 2022