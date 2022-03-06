Redpill: Where's [Fauxi]?

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* Spoiler: we’ve been seeing a Fauci body double or CGI/hologram for a while.
* He’s long gone — i.e. already tribunaled and processed for crimes against humanity as well as country.
* He has either shuffled off the earth plane or is resting uncomfortably at the spa.
* Daily porcupine enemas would be a nice touch.
* Sandflies too.
* Bonus redpill: starting at 2:05, check out the side-by-side of Big Gretch and its replacement.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 March 2022