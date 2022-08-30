Rockefeller Foundation Wants Behavioral Scientists to Figure out Why People Refuse to Take the Vaccine

Let's cut to the chase about this particular component of the globalist elites' plans for us. They are only interested in finding out why people are unwilling to take the jabs so they can figure out how to counter our arguments. They aren't worried about the jabs being safe or effective. That's a sales pitch. They want everyone jabbed for whatever nefarious reasons they really have and they're willing to go very, very far to achieve that goal.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed this and other topics pertaining to recent revelations about the globalist elites' machinations. This excerpt covers an article from Great Game India below.

https://greatgameindia.com/rockefeller-behavioral-vaccine/