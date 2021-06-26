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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1500 - Dora Hemp - English is sentenced to 8 years
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1 view • June 26, 2021
Dora, a grandmother who had just parked at a Walmart in Dayton,OH, was getting out of her vehicle, when English grabbed her. He then demanded her keys and purse. When she refused, he threw her to the ground and viciously beat her, before fleeing the scene when bystanders intervened. Dora sustained a broken nose, along with orbital and cheekbone fractures that required doctors to insert 2 metal plates into her face.
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