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WARNING! Canada's Marxist Media "Censorship Licensing"
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43 views • February 03, 2020
Alert! Marxist Canadian Govt Media Licensing! As Marxist Trudeau has his eye on a UN Security Counsel seat, it was announced 2020-02-02 that ALL Media in Canada must pass draconian Marxist licensing control! Freedom fo Speech and Freedom of the Press gone! Only scripted and Marxist-sanctioned allowed! At the time of this video, Trudeau gave $50 million in Canadian tax money to Mastercard to George Soros to assist more migrants into Canada...
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