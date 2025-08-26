SHOCKING TRUTH EXPOSED: Rule of Law, Vaccines as Bio-Weapons, & the Fight for Freedom!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 https://www.givesendgo.com/josephgilberti - Christopher Key UNLOADS on government corruption, fake oaths, and the bio-weapon vaccine agenda! Joined by Counsel, they dive into the must-read "Rule of Law" book, exposing how politicians betray the Constitution and why doctors dropped the "Do No Harm" oath post-Roe v. Wade. 💉 Is Trump’s Warp Speed a lie? Are we slaves to a corporate USA? Discover the 8 Immutable Principles of American Law and how to fight back at WeThePeople2.com. Help free Joseph Gilberti, a brilliant engineer and family man held as a political prisoner in Sarasota County, Florida, unjustly jailed for 15 years without indictment—donate now at https://www.givesendgo.com/josephgilberti to support his legal defense and family!
