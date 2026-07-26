She Saved People From Covid Shots now is Serving Probation - Why is Fauci not? - Kathie’s witness report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kathie a retired midwife, confronted with vaccine injuries, trying to spare patients from suffering such harm, is prosecuted - while the creators of the vaccine-injury risk are not. When will these facts be known to everyone? A first-hand witness report.
Vetopedia.org recorded over 65000 cases of vaccine injury and death after vaccination:
▶️ vetopedia.org
Kla.TV Reporting on Covid-19:
▶️ kla.tv/Coronavirus-en