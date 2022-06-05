Elon Musk: "DELETE Your FB And Instagram NOW!" - Here's Why - HaloNews - HaloFilms

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Description: Musk has said that AI will be much smarter than people, putting humans at a tremendous disadvantage. "I think generally people underestimate the capability of AI — they sort of think it's a smart human," Musk said at a talk with Alibaba CEO Jack Ma at the World AI Conference in Shanghai, China. "But it's going to be much more than that. It will be much smarter than the smartest human." And he's made much more alarming statements than that. "AI is a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization," he said in 2017.
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