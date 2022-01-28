Truth Trance

Dance to the truth



“Only Westerners are retarded enough to fall for the climate hysteria, ditto for the covid hysteria!”

― Jeff Hoeyberghs



“With Covid-19 I believe it's God's way of telling us: "Only Humans can Save Humans with Humanity.”

― Somya Kedia



“The pandemic has been the catalyst of political and civil unrest.”

― Asa Don Brown



“There are two types of Covid-19 “vaccines”. Live and Let live. Live and Let Die.”

― Nkwachukwu Ogbuagu



“It is going to be a sad legacy of mankind that a group of toxic nerds destroyed society.”

― Steven Magee



DoD data reveals covid vaccines WORSEN infections and hospitalizations.

Attorney Thomas Renz



“In every crisis, doubt or confusion, take the higher path - the path of compassion, courage, understanding and love.”

― Amit Ray



“Let everything that has breath praise God. We have not only survived but strived in the COVID-19 situation.”

― Lailah Gifty Akita



“Trust the government on COVID-19 and your life may be in danger.”

― Steven Magee



“The world needs huge positive energy to fight against the negative forces. Go to the center of your inner begin and generate that positive energy for the welfare of the humanity.”

― Amit Ray



The “vaccinated” will die-off over the next three years.

Clif High



“You’d better be careful when you put your hand on God”

Pastor John MacArthur



“My dislike of the government was learned through experience.”

― Steven Magee