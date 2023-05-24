PSYCHO MAYOR OF CALGARY JOYTI GONDEK BANS CANADA FIREWORKS BECAUSE THEY ARE RACIST

The City of Calgary saw fit to elect a pedophile and a psychopath as their mayor, as opposed to putting me in office to protect their rights and Canadian dignity. This left-wing libtard has told the rest of us that Canada Day fireworks are racist and are bad for the environment. She is here to destroy what little is left of Canadian culture in the city. What are you going to do about it Canada? I know exactly what you're going to do, absolutely fucking nothing.

