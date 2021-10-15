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10/15/2021 The Stew Peters Show Ft. David Schombrug, Karlyn Turk & More
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1204 views • October 15, 2021
10/15/2021 The Stew Peters Show
Visit Stew Peters' website: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
David Schombrug- Needle cult pushes life-long booster subscription
Karlyn Turk- Law enforcement weaponized for political enforcement
Karen Kingston- Injectable computing system, smart app technology
Dr. Jane Ruby: Polish scientist discovers aluminum parasites in jab
Visit Stew Peters' website: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
David Schombrug- Needle cult pushes life-long booster subscription
Karlyn Turk- Law enforcement weaponized for political enforcement
Karen Kingston- Injectable computing system, smart app technology
Dr. Jane Ruby: Polish scientist discovers aluminum parasites in jab
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