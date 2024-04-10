Create New Account
Fake Jews, Plastic Tits, and King Herod
Fritz Berggren
  • Jews as identity thieves; they are not the Sons of Israel.
  • Christian can identify sexual trannies, but not fake Jews? How can that be?
  • What King Herd should have done when the woman asked to John the Baptist's head on a platter.
  • White Man needs to go into self-defense mode for his race.

Fritz Berggren, PHD

www.bloodandfaith.com

fakejewtranny

