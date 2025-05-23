The Dark Networks Preying on Children - Exposed: One On One with Becca Spinks Part 1 | Episode 17

(00:00) - Online Child Exploitation Network Exposed





(04:52) - The Dark Influence of Online Extremists





(12:24) - Technology and Extremism, Population Decline





(16:46) - Origins of Accelerationist Ideology





(25:39) - Online Extremism and Manipulation Tactics





(34:36) - Satanic Accelerationism and Online Extremism





(46:41) - Satanic Cult of Serial Killers





(59:35) - Dangers of Online Cults and Extremism





(01:07:18) - Evil and Abuse in Online Communities













* Viewer discretion advised. Disturbing material.













In this interview with brave researcher Becca Spinks, find out how your children are being targeted online by organized networks. “It becomes a competition within the group to see who can get the kids to do the most horrible things. That’s when they get into things like self-harm."













