The Dark Networks Preying on Children - Exposed: One On One with Becca Spinks Part 1 | Episode 17

(00:00) - Online Child Exploitation Network Exposed
(04:52) - The Dark Influence of Online Extremists
(12:24) - Technology and Extremism, Population Decline
(16:46) - Origins of Accelerationist Ideology
(25:39) - Online Extremism and Manipulation Tactics
(34:36) - Satanic Accelerationism and Online Extremism
(46:41) - Satanic Cult of Serial Killers
(59:35) - Dangers of Online Cults and Extremism
(01:07:18) - Evil and Abuse in Online Communities
* Viewer discretion advised. Disturbing material.
In this interview with brave researcher Becca Spinks, find out how your children are being targeted online by organized networks. “It becomes a competition within the group to see who can get the kids to do the most horrible things. That’s when they get into things like self-harm."
