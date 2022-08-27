Melbourne Protest supporting Doctors 27 August 2022

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This Melbourne protest march supported doctors of the newly formed Australian Medical Professional Society (AMPS) a group standing up to AHPRA the corrupt medical regulator that is being controlled by the WHO and the world eugenics agenda crowd. We marched to various places in the city where these AMPS doctors spoke and this video focuses just on the three speeches, and concludes with information about their Reclaiming Medicine Conference 2022, planned for September 10, next month. Everybody was invited to purchase tickets for this, especially doctors.