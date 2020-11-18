The Great Reset is 'crazy, kooky stuff' which aims for 'no private property by 2030'

Sky News Australia - 17 Nov 2020



Nationals Senator Matt Canavan says the World Economic Forum’s plan for the Great Reset is “crazy, kooky stuff”.



Mr Canavan said the Forum recently released a video clip outlining that by 2030, “they don’t want anyone to own property".



“You’ll own no property and you’ll be happier apparently," he said.



“This stuff is crazy, kooky stuff.



“The real battle line - in my view - in politics, is between those who want to allow people to take control of their own lives and communities and run their own countries, their own states, their own local councils … the way they’d like to see them run, and those who are pushing for one, unified, global order that takes away agency or sovereignty from any individual.



“Because if we have one global order, you’re one of about 8 billion people and you can’t control your local environment.



“When we invest in smaller communities and give power to local governments, to state governments and to national governments, you can have a lot more influence.



“I think we’ve seen a push back against the globalisation order in the last few years.



“The more we give power back to local and small governments, the better communities we’ll have, the more investment, the more vested interest people will have in their local community and therefore the better decisions will be made.”