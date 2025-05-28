Experimenting with Melted Xylitol on Electronic Structures

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever seen sugar crystals go chaotic? Check this out—we melted xylitol onto a circuit board, and something wild happened! Instead of forming its usual symmetrical crystals, the xylitol structures became disoriented, almost like they were reacting to the electronics beneath. Zooming in reveals a mesmerizing chaos pattern near the contacts, while further away, normal crystals form. Is it heat transfer? EM fields?
#ScienceIsSweet #CrystalChaos #ElectronicsExperiment #XylitolMagic #PhysicsFun #STEM #Microscopy #CuriosityUnleashed
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport