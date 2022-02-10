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United Network News - Live@5 - Crimes Against Humanity, CDC & FDA Data, Farmers/Students Join Tuckers & Remdesivir Plus...
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50 views • February 10, 2022
United Network News breaks down the failure of the FDA to provide Informed consent after Epoch News challenges a study revealing high levels of Myocarditis that suddenly disappeared from the FDA website after they pointed it out.
* Dr Reiner Fuellmich has an update from his team on their lawsuit on the crimes of humanity.
* Farmers and high school students now arrive to join the Canadian truckers on their fight for freedom.
Join Your Local Assembly Here: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Peace and Restoration Consortium: https://gprc.global/
Global Health and Wellness Consortium: https://ghwc.global/
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
* Dr Reiner Fuellmich has an update from his team on their lawsuit on the crimes of humanity.
* Farmers and high school students now arrive to join the Canadian truckers on their fight for freedom.
Join Your Local Assembly Here: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Peace and Restoration Consortium: https://gprc.global/
Global Health and Wellness Consortium: https://ghwc.global/
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
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