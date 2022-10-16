‘Our Aim Is Not To Destroy Ukraine,’ Says Russian President Vladimir Putin

https://gnews.org/articles/t53501921
Summary：10/14/2022 WION: On Friday, in a surprise development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there is no need for new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia's aim is not to destroy Ukraine.
