Donald Trump’s “Spiritual Advisor” - Paula White.

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Matthew 6:24:
“No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.”
King James Version (KJV)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnuCcFr5I90
Truteevee