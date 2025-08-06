BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dividing The Land: The Peril Of A Palestinian State
LastChristian
LastChristian
16 views • 1 day ago

Tonight Tuesday, August 5th.at 8:30pm ET/7:30pm CT. JD Williams is joined by KRRB UK & Israeli Expert Mark Sutherland for "Dividing the Promised Land: The Peril of a Palestinian State." As world leaders rush to recognize a Palestinian state, few realize the prophetic and eternal consequences of dividing the land God gave to Israel. In this powerful episode, we expose the truth behind the so-called peace process. A process that defies Scripture, undermines God's covenant, and invites divine judgment on the nations involved. From the biblical roots of the Abrahamic promise to the rise of a politically manufactured identity, this show dismantles the myths and reveals how the attempt to split God’s land aligns directly with end-times prophecy. We dive deep into the spiritual warfare behind modern headlines, connect current events to Scripture, and sound the trumpet warning: what’s happening in Israel isn’t politics, it’s prophecy. If you care about truth, biblical authority, and the return of Jesus Christ, you cannot afford to miss this broadcast. Watch, pray, and prepare. Because dividing the Promised Land is more than a mistake. It’s a defiance of the Most High God.

For more information visit https://www.lastchristian.net/


two state solutionend times newsisrael prophecyconservative christian newslast christian radiopalestinian state dangerbible prophecy todaydividing israelgods land promisejoel 3 warningzechariah 12 prophecyantichrist peace dealfalse peace israelcovenant with many daniel 9christian perspective middle east
