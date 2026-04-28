WE LIED: US left weapons for al-Qaeda & ISIS to take - Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Colin Powell

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US left weapons for al-Qaeda and ISIS to take – former US official
The failure to secure weapons caches in Libya and Iraq led to the spread of American arms to extremist groups worldwide, former chief of staff to Colin Powell, Lawrence Wilkerson, says.
💬 "We lied about Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, and Libya. We left weapons in Libya and Iraq unsecured, arming terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS."