8-22-2022 They NEED you in fear. Don't give up your power

Episode 87





After a relatively quite week in the news cycle, many of us are wondering why? Have the deep state figured out that every time they make a move they make their situation worse? When things seem quite don't believe everything you see or hear. Take a much needed break. Stay logical, keep away from the MSM, remember we are winning and the direction we are headed. Most importantly, don't give into the fear they are pushing. Recognize this has been a long standing control mechanism, and we are taking back our power.





Watch the X22 report I mentioned here, great reminder to the scope of the big picture!

https://x22report.com/spooks-are-spooked-paper-trails-exist-biggest-scandal-in-us-history-buckle-up-ep-2854/