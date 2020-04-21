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COVID-19/Coronavirus, Climate Change, and the Mark of the Beast
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63 views • April 21, 2020
Credits to brother Shaun for this video. His YouTube channel is SDRAmerica https://www.youtube.com/user/Raeneske/videos
What do Climate Change and Covid-19/Coronavirus have in common? They are both tools to push for the mark of the beast. The latter has brought a lock-down to our entire world, and it is being connected to Climate Change by the Pope and others. There are a number of people who believe the response to COVID-19 is appropriate, and is desirable for curbing Climate Change as well. Such a response will bring ruin upon this world. The lock-down the globe gives the powers that be the ability to enforce the mark of the beast, controlling who can buy and sell, when businesses should shut down, what posts are allowed to stay up on the internet, etc. Some leaders are even calling for a one world government to deal with COVID-19! This is an utter calamity, and yet, all of this was foretold by Bible prophecy. If you haven't been serious with your Christian walk, now is the time to get serious. We should be studying our Bibles daily, and praying at least 3x a day like David, and Daniel. It is also very important for Christians to get out of the cities, and find country living where you can grow your own food, that you may be able to ride out the buy and sell issue with the mark of the beast.
SUNDAY LAWS ARE COMING! The leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, is pushing for the enforcement of the churches "mark", the mark of the beast, and the world is falling for it. Are you ready for what is about to happen? ARE YOU SURE?!
For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/; http://www.remnantofgod.org; http://www.SDRMinistries.org
What do Climate Change and Covid-19/Coronavirus have in common? They are both tools to push for the mark of the beast. The latter has brought a lock-down to our entire world, and it is being connected to Climate Change by the Pope and others. There are a number of people who believe the response to COVID-19 is appropriate, and is desirable for curbing Climate Change as well. Such a response will bring ruin upon this world. The lock-down the globe gives the powers that be the ability to enforce the mark of the beast, controlling who can buy and sell, when businesses should shut down, what posts are allowed to stay up on the internet, etc. Some leaders are even calling for a one world government to deal with COVID-19! This is an utter calamity, and yet, all of this was foretold by Bible prophecy. If you haven't been serious with your Christian walk, now is the time to get serious. We should be studying our Bibles daily, and praying at least 3x a day like David, and Daniel. It is also very important for Christians to get out of the cities, and find country living where you can grow your own food, that you may be able to ride out the buy and sell issue with the mark of the beast.
SUNDAY LAWS ARE COMING! The leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, is pushing for the enforcement of the churches "mark", the mark of the beast, and the world is falling for it. Are you ready for what is about to happen? ARE YOU SURE?!
For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/; http://www.remnantofgod.org; http://www.SDRMinistries.org
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