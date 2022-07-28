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Dr Jennifer Daniels - COVID 19: The Joke Is On Us on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (06.22.20)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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128 views • July 28, 2022

Show highlights:-Reports that Covid cases are increasing

Dr. Daniels mom was told, once a Covid test comes out positive, there’s a 50% chance they have never been exposed or the virus is not even present

-25% of the deaths from Covid are not even associated with the disease

-62.5% of the time when a person dies of Covid like symptoms, there is not virus present

-What would it take to have proof of death cause by Covid?

-7% of the Covid tests are sent out predetermined to be positive

PCR testing

-Would it be possible for a test to be available that reliably shows the virus is in your body?

-How long would it take to produce a reliable and effective test?

-Is there any evidence that ventilators are causing more harm?

-Is there any science that shows there is a virus that you can exchange with others that will kill you?

-Is wearing a mask in China was effective, there would be no spread of Covid there

What is Dr. Daniels opinion of the tearing down of confederate statues?

-Forces want to take rights away from everyone and the black lives matter movement is helping to take those rights away

-Covid and the black lives matter movement is meant to distract us

-Preparing for limited food supply or mass starvation starting in August/ September

-The reason many people don’t heal even though they might poop is because bile is stuck in the liver

-Taking vitality capsules with your meal causes the bile to move out of your body

-The cure for cellulitis in the lower legs?

-Castor oil on your face is one of the best skin detoxifiers

-You can reach the same state with diet and cleansing as you can with Ayahuasca

-Dr. Daniels thoughts on accelerated silver

Detoxing through your toes

-Should people with mercury fillings have them removed?

-Drinking a quart of sauerkraut juice can repair internal scar tissue

-What are the benefits of drinking sauerkraut juice?

-Dry fasting vs water fasting?

-Are there benefits of intermittent fasting?

-How dry fasting can lead to kidney failure and the risks of dry fasting

-1 meal a day between 10 am and 2 pm and staying hydrated has many benefits

-Pickled pig’s feet or pig tails can help restore height

-Breaking bones easily is a consequence of a bad diet

-The reason for eliminating three times a day is to get rid of stagnation


FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

 

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Keywords
fastingfalse flagsblack lives matterwater fastingmass starvationpcr testingdry fastingstaged eventscoronavirusone radio networkdr jennifer danielscovid 19covidantibody testpcr testcovid testcovid casessimon sayspatrick timpone
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