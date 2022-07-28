Dr Jennifer Daniels - COVID 19: The Joke Is On Us on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (06.22.20)

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Show highlights:-Reports that Covid cases are increasing
Dr. Daniels mom was told, once a Covid test comes out positive, there’s a 50% chance they have never been exposed or the virus is not even present
-25% of the deaths from Covid are not even associated with the disease
-62.5% of the time when a person dies of Covid like symptoms, there is not virus present
-What would it take to have proof of death cause by Covid?
-7% of the Covid tests are sent out predetermined to be positive
PCR testing
-Would it be possible for a test to be available that reliably shows the virus is in your body?
-How long would it take to produce a reliable and effective test?
-Is there any evidence that ventilators are causing more harm?
-Is there any science that shows there is a virus that you can exchange with others that will kill you?
-Is wearing a mask in China was effective, there would be no spread of Covid there
What is Dr. Daniels opinion of the tearing down of confederate statues?
-Forces want to take rights away from everyone and the black lives matter movement is helping to take those rights away
-Covid and the black lives matter movement is meant to distract us
-Preparing for limited food supply or mass starvation starting in August/ September
-The reason many people don’t heal even though they might poop is because bile is stuck in the liver
-Taking vitality capsules with your meal causes the bile to move out of your body
-The cure for cellulitis in the lower legs?
-Castor oil on your face is one of the best skin detoxifiers
-You can reach the same state with diet and cleansing as you can with Ayahuasca
-Dr. Daniels thoughts on accelerated silver
Detoxing through your toes
-Should people with mercury fillings have them removed?
-Drinking a quart of sauerkraut juice can repair internal scar tissue
-What are the benefits of drinking sauerkraut juice?
-Dry fasting vs water fasting?
-Are there benefits of intermittent fasting?
-How dry fasting can lead to kidney failure and the risks of dry fasting
-1 meal a day between 10 am and 2 pm and staying hydrated has many benefits
-Pickled pig’s feet or pig tails can help restore height
-Breaking bones easily is a consequence of a bad diet
-The reason for eliminating three times a day is to get rid of stagnation
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