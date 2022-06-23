S.M.A.R.T. CITIES & 5G (AGENDA21) DIGITAL 'CONCENTRATION CAMP' SOCIETY

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================(world orders review)
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SMART CITIES & 5G aka (AGENDA21) DIGITAL 'CONCENTRATION CAMP' SOCIETY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yaGCgAuiVYE3/ [share]
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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
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Patent revealing over 170 vaccines (many mRNA + DNA) to be injected into YOU forever and controlled by Devices to tag, track trace and control the newly formed trans-human.
Published Mar. 18, 2021 No. US 2021/0082583 A1 / 'Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals'
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20210082583A1/en
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf
THE PATENT HOLDERS,
https://www.iam-media.com/patent1000/individuals/maier-fenster
https://www.ipatent.co.il/home/dr_gal_ehrlich/
TAGGED, TRACKED, TRACED & OWNED!
(PATENT over 170 'VACCINES' to be INJECTED into You FOREVER...!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpY3XCASz6yR/
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Klaus Schwab, 4th Industrial Revolution (2016) https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacedtpeyve7uteg75zk7ctcn5dfdsvasngiwztin7y7a2xscs4sbjhq?filename=Klaus%20Schwab%20-%20The%20Fourth%20Industrial%20Revolution-The%20Fourth%20Industrial%20Revolution%20%282016%29.pdf
Klaus Schwab, COVID-19: The Great Reset https://cloudflare-ipfs.com/ipfs/bafykbzacedru7z24zwqo7nnj727zqdj7ha7dm7u32nntovjhom4etccy64gum?filename=Klaus%20Schwab%2C%20Thierry%20Malleret%20-%20COVID-19_%20The%20Great%20Reset-Forum%20Publishing%20%282020%29.epub
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NEW FINANCIAL RESET [A DIGITAL SLAVE SYSTEM] (THEY NEED YOUR CHILDREN)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b6csm43tv247/
'DON'T LET THEM FOOL YOU, 'SMART' WILL RULE YOU...' (Alan Watt, 25th Mar, 2010)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UuvalqdQhJyJ/
'SECURITY', 'STUPIDITY'; 'TECHNOCRACY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gx1mlq1TT4Kn/
THE GREAT DICTATORSHOP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w94ae96bCcaL/
THE GREAT-CORONA NWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FlUQgaZwLqvU/
SMASH The GLOBO-FASCIST-MEDICAL ORDER!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cJCab9hd55Jg/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
['KILL DROP'; If You Don't 'STOP'] 5G & 'YOUR SMART' (DUMB ASS) 'PHONES'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/et6v4WFlYLyQ/
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