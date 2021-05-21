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MDF-Astronaut lost on Mars
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22 views • May 21, 2021
Crash de navette et astronautes abandonnés sur Mars
https://www.marsdefenseforce.com
https://www.andre-as.com
https://mars.nasa.gov/raw_images/19386/?site=msl
https://www.gigapan.com/gigapans/200273
https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/919501/I-went-Mars-littered-with-bodies-secret-space-program-Andrew-Basiago-MUFON
https://lapressegalactique.com/2016/09/22/les-programmes-spatiaux-secrets-ne-sont-pas-dhier
http://ovnis-usa.com/une-flotte-secrete-en-orbite
"Keys Of Moon - Time and Space" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license
https://www.youtube.com/c/KeysofMoonM...
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/AWWRvXDeLNY
https://www.marsdefenseforce.com
https://www.andre-as.com
https://mars.nasa.gov/raw_images/19386/?site=msl
https://www.gigapan.com/gigapans/200273
https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/919501/I-went-Mars-littered-with-bodies-secret-space-program-Andrew-Basiago-MUFON
https://lapressegalactique.com/2016/09/22/les-programmes-spatiaux-secrets-ne-sont-pas-dhier
http://ovnis-usa.com/une-flotte-secrete-en-orbite
"Keys Of Moon - Time and Space" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license
https://www.youtube.com/c/KeysofMoonM...
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/AWWRvXDeLNY
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