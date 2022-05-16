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Fresh round of Yellow Vests demonstrations in Paris
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91 views • May 16, 2022
RT.
Hundreds of Yellow Vests movement members marched in Paris. They were protesting that the French benchmark equity index for public companies has seen a significant spike, while salaries, pensions and allowances continued to fall in proportion to price increases.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14u9mt-fresh-round-of-yellow-vests-demonstrations-in-paris.html
Hundreds of Yellow Vests movement members marched in Paris. They were protesting that the French benchmark equity index for public companies has seen a significant spike, while salaries, pensions and allowances continued to fall in proportion to price increases.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14u9mt-fresh-round-of-yellow-vests-demonstrations-in-paris.html
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