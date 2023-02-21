EPOCH TV | History of Bad Policy May Have Led to Ohio Derailment

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

The blame game has begun over who was responsible for the train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. Democrats are pointing blame at former President Donald Trump, for repealing a train brake policy in 2017. Yet, the real debate goes back much further, and may even tie to the recent calls for a rail strike that was shut down by President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the CDC updated its public information page on vinyl chloride shortly before the disastrous train crash that spilled the same chemical. Among the recent changes that had been made to the entry was the removal of the Public Health Statement, which details the health impact of the toxic chemical.