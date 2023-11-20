Engagement on the Artyomovsk flank: 123rd Brigade strikes Ukrainian infantry near Berestove. Southern group forces, employing FPV drones, delivered powerful blows to enemy strongholds.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.