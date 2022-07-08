D&H Tactical magazine for the Sig P320 // Finally aftermarket Magazines for the P320!

D&H Tactical is getting ready to release a 30-round mag for the Sig P320. I got a chance to work with this mag and I have to say... it's been fun!

#p320 #sigsauer #magazine @The Rogue Banshee

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Video Index: 0:00 Intro 0:14 About the mag 0:46 First shots 1:13 Range Footage 1:48 Initial Thoughts 2:10 Features and final thoughts ------- Social Media Website https://www.trb.fyi Instagram https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee ------- ------- Gear that I run Computer https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3 Studio https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC Camera and Mic https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL My 3d Printer setup https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53 ------- ------- Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit: Jason Schaller [email protected] ------- The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision. Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.