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1-2 Wormwood Planet X System Bodies Pass France This Week. 2 6.8 Quakes. It's Time to Get Ready!!
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182 views • February 22, 2022
Brandon cory Nagley.
Today is now 2/17/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: breaking news that
femas telling all their employers to stock up now on food and water and medicine as soon as their done at work today.... That news link here from ( Don't speak news) youtube page- https://youtu.be/NthhSwe76Iw ...... so that tells me FEMA knows things are imminent as I and others know.... Also two 6.8 earthquakes hit back to back last night and yesterday in Guatemala in by Tonga and Fiji.... It's only going to get worse as the planet x system continues shaking earth and continues causing chaos in our solar system and on our earth... Also it seems infiltrators are trying to push for war with russia and Ukraine and the United States and all involved... Our own government keeps pushing Russia will start a false flag to create war.. I'm not buying their lies as we know elite like starting false flags so yes we need to be on alert... Just as Boris Johnson spoke today on an attack by " supposed pro Russian separatists that " supposedly blew up a young childcare facility and rounds were fired to.. Problem with that is there's no dead kids backing it was a bomb not including Russian separatists aren't known to kill little children so it seems like someone's fanning the flames ( someone being the elite) to get Russia and the United States in a war amongst all involved... Our government stated there's no proof Russia withdrew some ranks... I found a Russian article showing actual video of tanks going and supposedly going back to base headed for Syria and got real footage some Russian tanks leaving back to base though strangely my video maker didn't let me share the video clip and article so I just shared more footage... All right now is happening is rumours of wars as Jesus warned would happen before his second coming.... Though seems someone wants to fully start something and soon... Over France it looks like a planet x system body passed more than once this week as can see the atmospheric cloud tails in pictures credited to those who took them.. When certain planet x system bodies pass earth they create an atmospheric cloud tail that almost touches the ground...they aren't debri tails there's a big difference.... Presidents leader Justin trudeau invoked the emergency act in its first time in Canadian history telling truckers if they don't move , go back to work and stop protesting that the truckers will all be arrested... People of Canada just as now happening with the United States and in other places are now standing up fighting back holding the line in peaceful protests ... It's getting bad up in Canada as soon will fully globally, especially in the USA...What mainstream media don't tell you all is why thousands plus truckers are protesting... Because they're not dumb, and know what a certain something is... And they don't want anything put in them ... If others get what I'm meaning.... In other words in Canada many sources are saying yes there's already martial law there though to I heard it has to be passed through 2 more things for martial law to be approved... Bible prophecy is playing out before our eyes... Times about up... plus more in this video....These are the signs before christs coming.. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept christ as lord before late...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bPd7IwxjmE
Today is now 2/17/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: breaking news that
femas telling all their employers to stock up now on food and water and medicine as soon as their done at work today.... That news link here from ( Don't speak news) youtube page- https://youtu.be/NthhSwe76Iw ...... so that tells me FEMA knows things are imminent as I and others know.... Also two 6.8 earthquakes hit back to back last night and yesterday in Guatemala in by Tonga and Fiji.... It's only going to get worse as the planet x system continues shaking earth and continues causing chaos in our solar system and on our earth... Also it seems infiltrators are trying to push for war with russia and Ukraine and the United States and all involved... Our own government keeps pushing Russia will start a false flag to create war.. I'm not buying their lies as we know elite like starting false flags so yes we need to be on alert... Just as Boris Johnson spoke today on an attack by " supposed pro Russian separatists that " supposedly blew up a young childcare facility and rounds were fired to.. Problem with that is there's no dead kids backing it was a bomb not including Russian separatists aren't known to kill little children so it seems like someone's fanning the flames ( someone being the elite) to get Russia and the United States in a war amongst all involved... Our government stated there's no proof Russia withdrew some ranks... I found a Russian article showing actual video of tanks going and supposedly going back to base headed for Syria and got real footage some Russian tanks leaving back to base though strangely my video maker didn't let me share the video clip and article so I just shared more footage... All right now is happening is rumours of wars as Jesus warned would happen before his second coming.... Though seems someone wants to fully start something and soon... Over France it looks like a planet x system body passed more than once this week as can see the atmospheric cloud tails in pictures credited to those who took them.. When certain planet x system bodies pass earth they create an atmospheric cloud tail that almost touches the ground...they aren't debri tails there's a big difference.... Presidents leader Justin trudeau invoked the emergency act in its first time in Canadian history telling truckers if they don't move , go back to work and stop protesting that the truckers will all be arrested... People of Canada just as now happening with the United States and in other places are now standing up fighting back holding the line in peaceful protests ... It's getting bad up in Canada as soon will fully globally, especially in the USA...What mainstream media don't tell you all is why thousands plus truckers are protesting... Because they're not dumb, and know what a certain something is... And they don't want anything put in them ... If others get what I'm meaning.... In other words in Canada many sources are saying yes there's already martial law there though to I heard it has to be passed through 2 more things for martial law to be approved... Bible prophecy is playing out before our eyes... Times about up... plus more in this video....These are the signs before christs coming.. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept christ as lord before late...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bPd7IwxjmE
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