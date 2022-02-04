Riccardo Bosi: Australians, Get To Canberra Now. Nothing Else Matters.

(Feb 3, 2022) Riccardo Bosi, former Australian Army Special Forces and leader of AustraliaOne, calls all freedom loving Australians to immediately drop what they are doing and get to the capital for a massive non-violent demonstration until their demands are met. “Fly, drive, walk if you must, but we need an army of millions in Canberra to win this war. And we will win if you attend. Pack up as much food and water as you can. The people already there are sharing and cooperating as never before. If you can’t find accommodations sleep in your car. We must come together now. This is our time - we the people. Do it for your family and do it for the future of Australia.” - Riccardo Bosi





https://rumble.com/vty14q-australiaone-party-days-like-these-are-rare.html

AustraliaOne Party: https://australiaoneparty.com/



