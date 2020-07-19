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New Source Confirms In Coming Asteroids
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161 views • July 19, 2020
July 19, 2020
Israeli News Live
We don't need to brace for impact we need to pray for guidance to know what to do and to be sure we have our lives in order. There is no greater time to know Jesus as your saviour than now!
https://israelinewslive.org/
Steven Ben-Nun
8297 Champions Gate Blvd #442
Champions Gate, Florida 33896
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zk3ADdL31g
Israeli News Live
We don't need to brace for impact we need to pray for guidance to know what to do and to be sure we have our lives in order. There is no greater time to know Jesus as your saviour than now!
https://israelinewslive.org/
Steven Ben-Nun
8297 Champions Gate Blvd #442
Champions Gate, Florida 33896
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zk3ADdL31g
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