Omaha Mayoral Election 2025 Review: From Stothert’s Corruption to Ewing’s Radicalism

Omaha’s 2025 mayoral election shocked the city, trading one nightmare for another as voters chose between two flawed leaders. The outcome promises division, racial tension, and a steep decline, leaving residents to face the consequences of their choice. What lies ahead for this fractured city? The future looks grim.
