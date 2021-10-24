© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'SHOCKING! Polio Vaccine 'Hero' was into Eugenics and Depopulation.
Follow
4
Share
Report
56 views • October 24, 2021
Researcher Jay Dyer goes through Jonas Salk's book "Survival of the Wisest." Salk was the 'father of mass vaccination' and a big inspiration for Bill Gates. He also happens to want depopulation and genetic manipulation of human beings. Salk and his friends, of course, are among the 'Wisest' and they will rule the rest of us. Are his fantasies coming true with the COVID shots?
To support Amazing Polly's work please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
THANK YOU!
To support Amazing Polly's work please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
THANK YOU!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.