Chipman: The End of an Error? | 2A For Today!

Biden's anti gun ATF pick has been picked off. We may be out of the bear’s claws, but we are not out of the woods, yet.



One down and likely an endless stream of authoritarians to go. Joe Biden's anti gun lobbyist pick for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been sent packing. We reported on David Chipman, the "Waco Whacko," months ago, but I thought it would be good to take an episode and recount the many reasons that David Chipman was sent to kick rocks.



And our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is on a Melbourne, Florida barber, whose quick draw and bolt action, rather bold action stopped a gun wielding idiot who almost lost his life over a much needed haircut.



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