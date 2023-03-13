Global Alert News - #396 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday March 11, 2023
Dane covers the deliberate climate assaults on California over the past several weeks. He provides undeniable proof that this isn't nature...including the actual patent number registered at the U.S. Patent Office for the chemical ice nucleation process that's used. The media and agency liars always say they "may, might, could, maybe have to use this technology someday" when they started poisoning the skies for 70 years ago.
