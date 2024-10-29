Israel Bombed Another School in West of Gaza City

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
An injured father holds his inured child whilst searching for an ambulance following an Israeli air strike that targeted the school of Asmaa in the Shate refugee camp, west of Gaza city.
Source @Real World News Channel
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/