The Russian Defense Ministry claims that Kiev is receiving chemical substances from abroad that could be used to create so-called dirty bombs. Moscow has been concerned about Kiev's potential creation and use of such bombs for provocations since 2022.
RT speaks to Igor Nikulin, a former member of the UN Biological Weapons Commission and military expert, who asserts that Ukraine cannot be preparing a dirty bomb independently.
