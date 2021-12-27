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Yet another proof covid tests (and muzzles) ARE carcinogenic and part of Depopulation agenda
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63 views • December 27, 2021
Yet another proof covid tests (and muzzles) ARE carcinogenic and part of Depopulation agenda
They are murdering people with carcinogenic chemicals & genetically modified organism nanoparticles on the swabs, inducing a sickness with a respiratory effect - flu pneumonia like symptoms. And remember – sars cov 2 still not isolated and proven to exist in nature. It Is A Hoax!
They are murdering people with carcinogenic chemicals & genetically modified organism nanoparticles on the swabs, inducing a sickness with a respiratory effect - flu pneumonia like symptoms. And remember – sars cov 2 still not isolated and proven to exist in nature. It Is A Hoax!
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