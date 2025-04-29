BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EXCLUSIVE: POPE FRANCIS DIED FROM DRUG ABUSE - Br Bugnolo on Dr. Jane Ruby. also Vatican bankruptcy
High Hopes
High Hopes
3287 followers
463 views • 4 days ago

Dr. Jane Ruby


Apr 29, 2025


4/28/25 PART 1: Franciscan Monk, Catholic and Papal Scholar, and Cultural Anthrologist, Brother Alexis Bugnolo returns to the show live from Rome and the Vatican to spill the real tea on Jorge Bergolio, the communist marxist, globalist pedo priest protecting Pope who apparently overdosed on steroids.

GUEST: Brother Alexis Bugnolo

https://www.fromrome.info


Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. Dr. Ruby broke the worldwide stories of the white embalmer clots and graphene oxide in the C19 bioweapon shots.

