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Western governments fabricate right-wing extremist threat
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101 views • February 01, 2021
Demonstrates the contrived hunt for "right wing extremism" by Australia's governments. The same Globalist deception campaign as seen in the US, UK, Canada and Europe. Ordinary citizens are to be targeted as "right wing extremists" for simply talking truth about the covid hoax, the "Great Reset" and our government's covert co-operation with the Chinese Communists, to force a one world police state, by stealth.
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